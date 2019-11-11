St. Albans man hospitalized after stabbing

A St. Albans man was seriously injured early Monday morning when his roommate allegedly stabbed him multiple times. St. Albans Police say they were called to 15 Thorpe Avenue around 5am.

When they arrived they say Rodney Lesperance, age 44, met them and led them to a bedroom where they found another man on a bed “barely breathing” and bleeding from multiple stab wounds. They said Lesperance confessed to stabbing the man and that he and the victim were roommates.

Officers at the scene performed first aid until paramedics arrived. The victim was transported to NMC Emergency Room and subsequently transferred to UVM Medical Center.

Lesperance is charged with Attempted 1st Degree Murder and bail has been set at $150,000.00. Lesperance is being lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police.