St. Albans, VT- The town of St. Albans is getting into the holiday spirit by preparing for its ninth annual tractor parade which is scheduled to happen Friday, Dec. 8.

The streets of St. Albans will sparkle with tractors decked out in holiday lights.

Vermont’s Secretary of Agriculture Anson Tebbetts said it should be a great event for the whole family.

“Put the pajamas on the kids, bundle them up and bring them to this parade,” Tebbetts said, “It’s just a magical night for everybody.”

But the event is more than just the bright lights because behind every tractor lies a Vermont dairy farmer.

Kiersten Bourgeois, Marketing Director for Dairy Farmers of America, said it’s a great chance for kids to see the farm equipment up close.

Bourgeois said, “It’s a great way to say thank you to our farmers who produce nutritious milk every day and gives kids a firsthand closeup view of farm equipment that is so beautifully lit.”

Around 60 farmers will join this year’s festivities, promising a beautiful show for people who stop by.

“Farmers of Franklin County and beyond are doing this to thank the community for supporting them all the years that they’ve been there,” said Tebbetts.

Tebbetts went on to say that this year has been a challenging one for dairy farmers due to July’s historic flooding. Tebbetts said, “Speaks to the grit and determination and the hard work and perseverance of the farm community that they can still pout on the parade despite the challenges they’re still facing. Keep buying Vermont dairy. Keep buying Vermont milk, cheese, butter, yogurt.”

The tractor parade is set to start at 6 p.m. Friday and is expected to last about an hour. Organizers encourage people to arrive early.