Bolton, VT- A St. Albans Town man is expected to be in court in February in connection to a crash that happened in November and led to the death of a 34-year-old woman.

On Thursday, Dec. 7, Owen Benoit, 19, was issued a citation to answer a charge of negligent operation with death resulting in connection to a crash that happened on November 22.

Police say Josephine Buckley, 34, of Essex Town, slid off of I-89 South near mile marker 72.9 due to wet and slick road conditions. About ten minutes later, Benoit’s car also slid off the road while going over 80 MPH and collided with Buckley as she tried to get out of her car, according to police.

Investigators say slick road conditions may have contributed to the crash but was not the main cause of Benoit losing control of his car.

Police initially said Benoit was going about 50 MPH at the time of the crash, but it’s not clear whether that was information provided by Benoit or the investigation.

Benoit is scheduled to be in court on February 1, 2024.