St. Michael’s College suspends in-person gatherings amid COVID outbreak

Case counts rose to 88 infections Tuesday at Saint Michael’s Colchester campus. The school put a stop to all parties, and social gatherings through Thanksgiving and a testing center will be set up on campus Wednesday for asymptomatic students and staff.

St Mike’s does have a vaccine mandate in place, with more than 90% fully vaxxed.

“Based on what we’ve seen around the country, this virus can do just that,” Dr. Mark Levine said. “I would put money on these cases being very mild and not causing much distress, but still a case is a case and its unfortunate it happens.”

Vermont health commissioner Mark Levine says while he’s concerned, outbreaks among highly vaccinated groups are not uncommon. In a letter to students, college president Doctor Lorraine Dterritt said the campus community was doing really well, up until a number of Halloween parties took place, where students were unmasked and in close contact.

School leaders told us not to come on campus Tuesday in attempts to speak with students. We did speak with a senior from Northern Vermont University Lyndon’s campus as it grapples with an outbreak outbreak of its own of 10 cases.

“To say that students are a little nervous is accurate,” Bobby Saba said. “This is the most cases we’ve had on campus at one time, ever.”

Bobby Saba is a senior at NVU. He says the school hasn’t enacted any additional testing or moved to remote classes, although the broadcast program, Saba’s a part of has gone remote for the week.

“It’s being able to see what still can happen and motivate ourselves that extra little bit to get through hopefully the next few months being cognizant of what we need to do to keep ourselves safe and other people safe,” Saba said.

Doctor Levine reiterates that getting vaccinated is really your best armor against the virus.

“You still have heavy protection against the most severe outcomes; hospitalizations, going to the ICU, or dying.”