Stannard, VT- A man accused of sexually assaulting four young girls pleaded not guilty in court on Friday.

According to court documents, Justin Rich, 31, is accused of engaging in lewd and lascivious conduct with three young girls between the ages of 8 and 12 multiple times in 2017.

Police first learned of the alleged assaults in November 2022, following a report made to DCF in October 2022. During the investigation, police learned of a fourth victim.

Rich is facing one count of sexually assaulting a child, and four counts of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child.

The affidavit details a letter obtained by police that was sent from Rich to the alleged victims. The letter reads, “I am so sorry for what I did I shouldn’t of felt you girls over. I feel so bad I wish I could take this back I hope you all can forgive I don’t want symumphy. I was real bad doing this,” the affidavit then continues, “He continues by saying they didn’t do anything wrong, and he asked for forgiveness.”

According to the affidavit, a source familiar with the matter told police they recognized the handwriting as Rich’s, and he would often misspell words consistent with the letter obtained by police.

In court on Friday, Rich entered a plea of not guilty, and was released on conditions that he not leave the house unless supervised by a responsible adult, in this case his father.

Rich’s next court date has not been scheduled.