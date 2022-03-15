(NEXSTAR) – Starbucks has a vision for the future — and it includes communal coffee cups.

Starbucks has announced plans to rid stores of single-use cups by 2025 in favor of an all-reusable model. In a press release issued Tuesday, the company detailed plans to achieve its latest “planet positive goal” by encouraging customers to bring their own personal cups to be refilled, or by offering communal cups that guests would be instructed to return upon their next visit.

Those communal cups would then be professionally cleaned at the store and provided to other Starbucks customers, who would in turn repeat the process.

The communal cups would be cleaned in-store before being provided to other customers. (Starbucks)

Starbucks has already tested several different pilot programs both in the U.S. and abroad. In Japan, Singapore and London, for instance, some stores have adopted the communal-cup model (also known as “Borrow A Cup”) in addition to offering single-use cups. Meanwhile, 16 other shops in Korea only offer the reusable communal cups, personal cups, or “for-here” drinkware. Another “experiential” location in Shanghai offers only for-here drinkware.

It’s unclear exactly how Starbucks will incentivize customers or whether stores will begin charging a deposit for communal cups. The company has long offered a discount to customers who bring their own cups.

In some tests at U.S. locations, Starbucks confirmed that it had charged an additional fee for guests who requested single-use cups, which is already a common practice at Starbucks stores in the UK and Germany.

In setting its all-reusable goals for 2025, Starbucks is also tackling a longstanding problem with its paper cups, which are only recyclable in certain U.S. municipalities. Over the last several years, Starbucks has worked toward a more sustainable cup — with projects aimed at redesigning the cup or figuring out a solution on the recycling industry’s end — but the process remains ongoing.

“Upping the recycled content of our hot cups is a long-time commitment and an area where we can continue to lead,” reads a portion of Tuesday’s press release.