Good Monday morning, friends. A new system to our west will continue to move in across the Northeast today through Tuesday resulting in periods of rain and a slight risk for flash flooding. Nevertheless, we’re starting our Monday morning with temps in the 60s alongside increasing clouds and shower chances.

Our afternoon will showcase widespread showers, isolated downpours, and a stray thunderstorm. Accompanying the precipitation will be breezy southeast winds and highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Unsettled weather will continue overnight into Tuesday morning with lows in the 60s.

Tuesday, the center of circulation with our early week system will pull through the North Country and Upper Valley. More widely scattered showers, heavier downpours, and stronger storms will become likely through the afternoon. In fact, Tuesday will feature another slight risk for flash flooding especially from the North Country to northern New Hampshire.

Rainfall totals will average a widespread 1 to 2 inches through midweek with localized 3 to 4 inch amounts possible. Where the heavier rain accumulates through midweek is where the flooding risk will be greatest. Locations include the Northeast Kingdom and the Upper Valley.