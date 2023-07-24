Good Monday morning, friends! It’s a mild and muggy start to the day with temps in the 60s alongside patchy fog and partly sunny skies. Southerly breezes are averaging about 5-10 mph, as well.

Our afternoon will feature increasing clouds, scattered thunderstorms, and highs in the mid 80s. It will also be a steamy afternoon with high humidity so the thunderstorms do have the potential to become strong to severe. Damaging, straight-line wind gusts are the top hazard to consider followed by hail and lightning. Flash flooding won’t be much of a concern as the storms are expected to be fast movers.

We’ll quiet back down by Tuesday morning before having to deal with more isolated thunderstorms by Tuesday afternoon. Temps will soar into the mid 80s once again before those thunderstorms begin to fire up. Rainfall totals through midweek will average 0.5″ to 1″+.