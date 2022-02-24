NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has directed state agencies to prepare emergency response assets ahead of a winter storm system expected to arrive around midnight Thursday.

Heavy snow is predicted to continue through the evening hours Friday.

Both the North Country and Capital Region are expected to be hit the worst with the highest snowfall accumulations exceeding one foot of snow.

By early Friday morning, snowfall rates of up to two inches per hour are likely near the I-90 corridor.

Severe winter storm warnings will take effect across the North Country at 1 a.m. on February 25. These warnings will remain active until 10 p.m. on Friday.

As directed by Governor Hochul, the following State agencies have begun preparing emergency assets:

Division of Homeland Security and Emergencuy Services

Department of Transportation

Thruway Authority

Department of Environmental Conservation

Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation

Department of Public Service

New York State Police

New York Power Authority and Canal Corporation

Metropolitan Transportation Authority

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

“Despite the warm weather we experienced earlier in the week, Winter is not quite ready to be over here in New York State and we are preparing for additional snow and ice expected to impact most of the State on Friday,” Governor Hochul said in a press release. “I have directed State agencies to prepare and deploy emergency response assets to areas where the greatest impacts from this storm are expected.”

Governor Hochul also urged residents in affected areas to avoid unnecessary travel, and if commuting Friday morning, pay attention to local weather forecasts.

Below are travel tips issued by the Governor’s Office for driving in the snow: