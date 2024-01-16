Burlington, VT- An audit of Burlington’s use of tax increment financing to fund downtown improvements found “numerous consequential mistakes,” including receiving more than $4.6 million in proceeds that may not be eligible for TIF projects.

Tax increment financing allows cities to designate an area in need of infrastructure improvements, issue bonds and use the interest to pay for the work, then pay back the debt with the increased tax revenue generated by the improvements. The increased revenue would normally go to the state’s education fund.

State Auditor Doug Hoffer’s latest report focuses on the city’s Downtown TIF, which was created in June 2011. The proceeds were approved to finance upgrades to street infrastructure, repairs to an existing parking garage, brownfield remediation and utility upgrades.

In November 2021, the city received approval from the Vermont Economic Progress Council, or VPEC, to revise the its original TIF financing plan to authorize roughly $36 million for the improvements. That was the amount was approved by Burlington voters in 2022.

But, according to Hoffer, the city actually received $40,525,865 in bond proceeds — $4,605,865 above the amount approved.

Hoffer concluded that the additional proceeds exceeded the VPEC-approved limit and cannot be legally used for TIF improvements or “if used, the associated amount of debt service on the … bonds may not be paid with tax increment.”

Hoffer said such “missteps” in the city’s administration of the TIF means the district owes the state education fund more than $95,000 and that the city must pay the TIF fund $259,331 from its general fund.

Hoffer’s report also noted such errors put all Vermont taxpayers on the hook for the additional interest payments.

“Because education funding is a state-wide system where all property taxpayers share the burden of school spending, the diversion of additional tax increment to Burlington to cover the increased cost will be made up by taxpayers in non-TIF areas of the State,” Hoffer wrote.

In a lengthy response to Hoffer, Mayor Miro Weinberger called some of the audit’s findings “bogus” and the result of Hoffer’s “longstanding campaign against the State’s TIF program.”

Weinberger said the city will correct some ledger errors revealed by the audit. He said the corrected errors also won’t cause an increase in tax rates.

According to Weinberger, Hoffer’s audit of the waterfront TIF district a year ago didn’t raise any concerns with the city’s bond proceeds.

“It’s completely unreasonable for the Auditor to suggest that Burlington has made a ‘misstep’ and exceeded an approved cap,” he said, “especially after failing to note any prior concern about the City’s use of bond premiums last year when auditing Burlington’s Waterfront TIF district.”

Hoffer concluded his report by saying infrastructure improvements should be supported by the state, but they should be done cost-effectively and follow the proper process.

“These approvals were built into the process for a reason,” said Hoffer, “to ensure projects are not too risky, and to limit the liability of taxpayers statewide who are asked to subsidize TIFs through the Education Fund. These approvals have to mean something both for fairness and accountability.”