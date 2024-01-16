A dispute between two state officials over the obligations of the Attorney General’s office has been taken to the courts. State Auditor Doug Hoffer sued Attorney General Charity Clark after he said she refused to give him a legal opinion regarding an audit of Burlington’s tax increment financing districts.

Hoffer’s lawsuit, which was filed in late November, argues the Attorney General’s Office is obligated by Vermont statute to provide officials with legal opinions when requested. The lawsuit reads, “We all have things to do that we do not want to do. The Attorney General has a statutory duty to provide legal opinions to officers of the State of Vermont. This is an action to enforce that duty.”

The Vermont statute that the lawsuit refers to says, “The Attorney General shall advise the elective and appointive State officers on questions of law relating to their official duties and shall furnish a written opinion on such matters, when so requested.”

A motion to dismiss the lawsuit was filed by the Attorney General’s Office in mid-December. In a statement made on Tuesday, the Attorney General called the suit, “Ill-advised and unfortunate. It is legally unsound, has wasted State and court resources, and will be unproductive,” the statement went on, “The irony of the Auditor insisting on legal advice from the Attorney General while also not accepting her legal decision with which he disagrees is not lost.”

The motion, filed by Assistant Attorney General Sarah London, argues the Attorney General isn’t required to provide certain legal advice. “Giving unwanted advice is sometimes exactly how a lawyer must do their job,” the motion reads, “Neither Rule 75 nor Vermont’s Declaratory Judgements Act is a means of forcing legal analysis to a client’s liking.”

The State Auditor doesn’t have the authority to sue the State of Vermont or state officials, according to the Attorney General’s office. London said the State Auditor’s responsibilities are defined by state statute, and noted, “They do not include unilaterally suing the State or its officers.”

A letter from the Attorney General’s Office to State Auditor Hoffer is attached as an exhibit in the motion to dismiss. The letter makes a distinction between informal legal advice and formally published legal opinion and claims that the Attorney General has provided the State Auditor with informal legal advice on the requested matter. The letter references meetings between the two officials as early as February 2023.

Hoffer’s lawsuit also alleges that Attorney General Clark barred him from hiring a lawyer for the case. Hoffer argues that Clark’s public reputation is on the line regarding the lawsuit, which makes any of her decisions biased.

The motion to dismiss includes a bulletin from the Agency of Administration confirming that state agencies must obtain the written approval of the Attorney General before employing legal counsel. Hoffer’s lawsuit lists the plaintiffs as both the Office of the Auditor of Accounts as well as Douglas Hoffer, a private citizen.

No ruling has been issued on the Attorney General’s motion to dismiss.