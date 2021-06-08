State leaders respond to last-minute sale of Koffee Kup Bakery to Flowers Foods

When a new buyer emerged in the sale of Koffee Kup Bakery Monday, it caught many people off guard, including state leaders in Vermont.

“We were caught by surprise on this,” said Lindsay Kurrle. “Right now, our team is just trying to understand the intentions of Flowers Foods.”

Flowers Foods, which produces popular brands such as Nature’s Own, Tasty-Kake, and Wonder Bread– announced that it will acquire the bakeries in Burlington, Brattleboro, and its location in Connecticut.

The deal made in court Monday will also take care of the paid time off claims. The shock also came with some disappointment because Flowers Foods says it does not have a plan to re-open any of those bakeries just yet.

“As frustrating as that may be, I’d rather see the facilities open back up and people going back to work but this is within the receivership,” said Gov. Phil Scott. “They have an obligation to get the best deal they can.”

Up until this week, the Canadian company, Mrs. Dunster’s formed a new company, North Atlantic Baking, to buy Koffee Kup Bakery and Vermont Bread and sell their existing products, under their familiar names. It planned to support the nearly 250 Vermonters who lost their jobs after Koffee Kup Bakery abruptly closed.

State officials have reached out to Flowers Foods and say they are waiting to hear back. They plan to engage with the company to see what can be done to reopen the facilities.

“I still have hopes that they will see the merit in opening the facilities in some capacity here in Vermont,” the governor said.