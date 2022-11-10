While the attention nationwide is on Arizona, Nevada and Georgia, a race is northern Vermont is drawing a lot of local attention.

The lone candidate on the ballot in the Franklin County Sheriff’s race, John Grismore, is facing a simple assault charge after a video of him kicking a detainee in the sheriff’s office was released in August.

Despite being fired from his captain’s position, he refused to exit the race and could soon find himself holding higher office.

While Grismore didn’t respond to requests for comment on the election, the longtime officer defended his actions in the altercation in a September interview with Northwest Access Television.

“So, I went in and with my foot, pushed it on his lower abdomen in his hip area in an effort to seat him back on the bench, and why I used my foot was because I wanted to make sure I kept my face as far away from his face as possible,” Grismore said.

St. Albans election officials say there were more write-in votes than in any election they’ve been a part of, adding they have to go through just under 1000 by hand.

Write-in candidates said their campaigns, which didn’t begin until September, were always going to be an uphill battle.

“I’ve got a lot of years in law enforcement, but the community doesn’t know me because I’ve not been out in public…not being on the ballot was the most difficult aspect of the campaign,” said Mark Lauer, a 27-year Vermont state trooper that was backed by both the Franklin County Republicans and Democrats after respective caucuses in September.

Gale Messier – the other write-in candidate in the race – worked at the Chittenden County Sheriff’s office for over 20 years. He said even those close to him were unaware of the unprecedented race.

“A lot of people didn’t even know that me and mark were running,” he said. “One of my cousins just checked the box, he didn’t even know i was running.”

One Franklin County man also said he wasn’t aware of the write-in candidates.

But Michael Maddox says he used to work with Grismore in Saint Albans, and shied away from his former colleague, by leaving that race blank.

“I didn’t agree with what he did, so that really swayed my decision,” he said. “I want a sheriff that obeys and protects people, and is fair to all people.”

While Grismore has a chance to run the office he recently got nixed from, state lawmakers say after a possible swear-in, efforts to reverse the decision would be on the table.

“There still is the possibility of impeachment,” Franklin County State Senator Randy Brock said. “Legislators cannot be impeached when whatever the issue of impeachment is known before an election, but that rule does not apply, that process does not apply to a sheriff.”

As Lauer tensely awaits results, he said he would not stay in the department if Grismore is elected, and that members of the department would have a meeting to discuss their future.