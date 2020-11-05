Taylor Small, elected Vermont’s first openly transgender legislator

Vermonters appear to be breaking barriers this election season.

Twenty-six year-old Taylor Small will become the state’s first openly transgender lawmaker.

“It feels overwhelming but in the best of ways,” said Small.

On election day, Taylor Small became Vermont’s first and the nation’s fifth transgender legislator in the nation.

In January, she’ll head to Montpelier alongside incumbent State Representative Hal Colston.

“What I think has been most resounding is hearing from younger folks or transgender or gender nonconforming people here in the state of Vermont, saying, ‘Wow, I finally see a pathway for myself to move into this position of power,” said Small.

Small says incumbent Rep Diana Gonzalez, Vermont’s first elected Latino, encouraged her to run in the first place.

“It’s been so fantastic to see her really step into campaigning and creating policy platforms and using all of her skill to really build connections and how to building meaningful policies,” said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez, who decided not to run for re-election, says she’s happy to see the first individual of a different demographic to represent Chittenden 6-7.

“One of the benefits of being from a marginalized group is that it helps us to see how policy really shapes our lives and how when we make policy for those of us who are most marginalized, it makes it so that everyone can flourish,” said Gonzalez.

But the inspiration doesn’t stop there.

Taylor received a congratulatory Tweet from her role model Danica Roem, the first openly trans legislator in the US.

“Before running in ’17, we had no out trans state legislators. In ’21 we’ll have 7,” wrote Roem.

Small’s election victory comes after Delaware’s Sarah McBride becomes the first openly trans state senator, the highest office of any trans legislator in the country.

“I think the people of Winooski see that we should have, as the most diverse city, representation that is closest to democracy that we can have,” said Small.

Small says she hopes to draft legislation that addresses the concerns of Winooski’s diverse and marginalized communities and enact health care reforms in response to the pandemic.

In the meantime, she hopes to see this inclusivity in leadership continue.

“Yes, having a trans identity is important and having that represented in the state legislature is historic. But having young folks in there, having work class folks, having folks who hold multiple marginalized identities is the direction we need to be moving in to have Vermont and our Vermont legislators supporting all Vermonters,” said Small.