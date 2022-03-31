MONTPELIER – On Thursday, state officials met with Vermont lawmakers to discuss a path forward in addressing lengthy wait times at hospitals across the state.

The Vermont Agency of Human Services spent last fall trying to get a better grasp on whether reports in the press about lengthy wait times were the tip of the iceberg or the exception. Their assessment showed its an issue that has had widespread impacts on Vermonters’ health, finances and emotional well-being.

Written testimony in that report showed hospital wait times have taken a toll for some Vermonters:

“They describe physical, psychological and emotional pain,” said DFR Commissioner Michael Pieciak. “At least one third of the individuals we heard from said they were experiencing pain while waiting for the care that was delayed, and were fearing declining health as a result.”

The lengthy wait times existed prior to the pandemic, and continued during it. Half of Vermont specialist appointments weren’t scheduled within two months. The report shows that was far less frequent in neighboring states.

The report also found there’s never been an attempt to collect accurate data on wait times in Vermont. Commissioner Pieciak wants the Vermont Legislature to put his department in charge of that going forward.

“If we’re not tracking on it, if we’re not reporting on it regularly, then it’s really hard for us to know whether it is a problem that’s increasing, whether it’s a problem that’s decreasing or getting better,” Pieciak said.

The full report can be read here.

Ena Backus, Director of Health Care Reform with the Agency of Human Services, said the same effort will have to extend to related fields beyond specialty care.

“We have recommendations for further works in the area of mental health specifically, as well as primary care,” Backus said.