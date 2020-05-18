State park overnight facilities could be ready by the end of June

The staff at state parks are getting ready for the summer. The Vermont agency of natural resources is in the process of onboarding more than three hundred seasonal staff members and they anticipate camping facilities will be ready for overnight guests starting June 26.

Julie Moore, the Secretary for the Agency of Natural Resources says, “State park campgrounds will offer tent, RV, and lean-to camping. Existing reservations are being honored to the maximum extent possible and new reservations can be made online.”

The Agency of Natural Resources is working hard to have as many parks open as soon as possible, but things will look different.

“We will be taking steps to help promote and maintain physical distance between unrelated park visitors, between staff and visitors, and to manage, reduce, or eliminate common touchpoints”, says Moore.

They will be asking all visitors to postpone your visit if you are ill or if you have been recently exposed to COVID-19. Also, maintain six feet of physical distance from anyone you did not travel to the park with. Lastly, it is recommended that all visitors wear a mask whenever you encounter other visitors or staff.

Rentals of any camping gear and concessions are unlikely to be available this summer. Michael Snyder the Commissioner of Forests, Parks, and Recreation says they are trying to minimize high touch areas.

Snyder says, “Campgrounds are set up reasonably well for people to enjoy their time in their campsites and we see no reason to change that but certain places of high contact or congregation will be managed to limit the spread.”

Cleaning and sanitizing of sites will be park staff responsibility but they also want guests to do their part.

Michael Snyder says, “It will be a shared responsibility but in large measure out staff will take on a certain responsibility for appropriate cleaning. Say the bathroom facilities, etc. We will be doing that regularly according to the best guidance.”

Michael hopes the state parks become a place for Vermonters to turn to if some of their other vacation plans change.

“We are hoping that it will be busy and healthy and happy. But we will all learn together how to do it a little bit differently this year.”

You can check for more updates on State Parks here.