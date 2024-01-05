Montpelier, VT- Vermont State Representatives wasted little time once the 2024 session began and voted to override one of Governor Scott’s vetoes from last year. House Bill 158, better known as the “bottle bill”, would expand Vermont’s bottle redemption system, and it’s now up to State Senators to make the final decision on a veto override.

By a final vote of 112 yea and 32 nays, members of the house overrode Governor Phil Scott’s veto of the bottle bill on Thursday, a piece of legislation he sent back unsigned last June. The goal of the bill is to give Vermonters extra incentive to recycle by giving a major update to the state’s bottle redemption system for the first time since the 1970s. The bill would add water, sports drinks, and wine bottles to the mix, as well as add more redemption centers statewide.

Rep. Gabrielle Stebbins (D-Burlington) said, “This was a bill that many different players supported. For that reason, we’ve made many improvements, and it’s great to see this finally move forward 50 years later.”

If passed, the five-cent bottle deposit fees Vermonters are used to seeing will be added to water and sports drink bottles by 2027, with 15-cents being added to wine bottles. Each county in the state will need to have at least three redemption centers, with towns of more than 7,000 people each needing at least one center.

Before vetoing the bill last June, Gov. Scott explained why he’s opposed to it, saying the additions would be too costly for Vermonters, and that he thinks the blue bin system works better. “We’ve made a lot of improvements over the years, especially with the zero-sort recycling,” said Scott, “That was mandated and put into law, that we have to recycle, and we’ve established this zero-sort process, my feeling is that we should double down on that. That is the wave of the future.”

The veto override of the bill will now move on to the State Senate, where a final decision will be made on whether the override stands and whether the bill goes into law.