State sues large dairy farm over unpermitted expansion

Outside Franklin County Superior Court Thursday afternoon, Attorney general TJ Donovan announced a lawsuit against Vermont’s largest dairy farming operation.

“Pleasant Valley Farm built a 100,000 sq ft barn which qualifies as a large scale farm under Vermont law, without a permit,” Donovan said.

The 7-count complaint shows Lumbra Farm did major construction without any notice to the Agency of Agriculture. No permits were submitted for approval either.

In addition to the barn expansion, the owners also allegedly built a 10 million gallon manure pit on their Skunk Hollow Road property in 2017.

Donovan said there was no opportunity to review whether construction would adversely affect the state’s water quality.

“When farms, especially farms of this size ignore the rules, it puts our water at risk,” Donovan said. “Lakes are rendered useless and beaches are closed, that’s unacceptable.

Michael Colby, president of Regeneration Vermont, said he discovered the massive manure pit as it was being built 2 years ago, while touring farms in Franklin County. He said he was astounded it was being built in a water crisis zone and filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the state, which he says ultimately resulted in the Agency of Agriculture taking a closer look.

“For too long, citizens have brought this kind of information to the state’s attention and it’s been swept under the rug or excuses have been made,” Colby said. “We want to see farms follow the rules, and produce food in a way that’s not jeopardizing our water quality and our natural resources.”

Donovan said he wants to see Pleasant Valley Farm obtain the large farm operation permit and pay fines determined by the court.