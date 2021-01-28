State to refile attempted murder charges against woman accused of shooting gun instructor in Westford

An arraignment hearing for the woman accused of shooting her gun instructor 5 years ago, has been postponed. The state was set to formally re-file attempted second degree murder charges against Veronica Lewis Thursday afternoon.

Lewis appeared for the hearing via webcam, but due to internet issues at the court, it was rescheduled. In 2015, Lewis attended a shooting lesson in Westford, where police say she shot her gun instructor several times.

The charges were dropped in 2019, after she was declared insane at the time of the shooting. The Vermont Attorney General’s office plans to re-file charges. No word on when Lewis will be back in court for that hearing.