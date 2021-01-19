Statewide positivity rate for COVID-19 in New York hovering around 7%

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo gave an update on New York’s progress when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic. Overall, more than 177,000 tests were performed on Monday, putting the state’s positivity rate at just over 7%.

“On the eve of a new federal administration, New York is encouraged by the accelerated progress we are confident we will make in the coming months on the COVID front,” Governor Cuomo said. “We are seeing new strains of the virus from the UK, South Africa, and Brazil that could spark a second wave. New York has used our experience from the spring to prepare our hospitals and our residents as we continue to fight this invisible enemy. As we prepare for better days, I encourage all New Yorkers to remain New York Tough: wear a mask, social distance and avoid large gatherings.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 177,269

– 177,269 Total Positive – 12,512

– 12,512 Percent Positive – 7.06%

– 7.06% Patient Hospitalization – 9,236 (+368)

– 9,236 (+368) Patients Newly Admitted – 922

– 922 Hospital Counties – 56

– 56 Number ICU – 1,614 (+91)

– 1,614 (+91) Number ICU with Intubation – 1,049 (+52)

– 1,049 (+52) Total Discharges – 117,052 (+550)

– 117,052 (+550) Deaths – 167

– 167 Total Deaths – 33,224

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 552 0.05% 25% Central New York 317 0.04% 29% Finger Lakes 778 0.06% 34% Long Island 1,701 0.06% 28% Mid-Hudson 1,061 0.05% 40% Mohawk Valley 303 0.06% 25% New York City 3,658 0.04% 31% North Country 112 0.03% 50% Southern Tier 248 0.04% 41% Western New York 506 0.04% 32% Statewide 9,236 0.05% 32%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 262 208 19% Central New York 262 169 29% Finger Lakes 397 313 22% Long Island 852 678 23% Mid-Hudson 684 422 37% Mohawk Valley 133 103 24% New York City 2,524 1,922 23% North Country 63 46 33% Southern Tier 125 82 37% Western New York 545 327 37% NYS TOTAL 5,847 4,270 27%

On Monday, 177,269 test results were reported to New York State, and 7.06% were positive. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION SATURDAY SUNDAY MONDAY Capital Region 7.59% 7.45% 7.16% Central New York 5.85% 5.84% 5.80% Finger Lakes 6.96% 6.87% 6.62% Long Island 7.81% 7.84% 7.68% Mid-Hudson 7.37% 7.25% 7.13% Mohawk Valley 8.22% 7.78% 7.85% New York City 5.69% 5.73% 5.66% North Country 7.34% 7.38% 7.49% Southern Tier 3.78% 3.71% 3.73% Western New York 6.48% 6.46% 6.55% Statewide 6.45% 6.42% 6.34%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH SATURDAY SUNDAY MONDAY Bronx 7.25% 7.07% 7.17% Brooklyn 5.92% 5.76% 5.69% Manhattan 3.71% 3.48% 3.37% Queens 6.33% 6.14% 6.04% Staten Island 6.20% 6.11% 5.98%

Of the 1,258,087 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 16,343 175 Allegany 2,366 19 Broome 11,108 127 Cattaraugus 3,400 27 Cayuga 4,432 60 Chautauqua 5,601 60 Chemung 5,603 36 Chenango 1,758 8 Clinton 2,180 51 Columbia 2,495 63 Cortland 2,642 14 Delaware 1,009 9 Dutchess 16,757 216 Erie 52,228 510 Essex 980 8 Franklin 1,147 18 Fulton 2,113 43 Genesee 3,664 13 Greene 2,058 33 Hamilton 146 0 Herkimer 3,603 42 Jefferson 3,214 69 Lewis 1,495 36 Livingston 2,704 27 Madison 3,149 41 Monroe 44,318 311 Montgomery 2,230 33 Nassau 114,969 1,157 Niagara 12,143 210 NYC 531,007 5,350 Oneida 16,811 151 Onondaga 27,755 263 Ontario 4,730 36 Orange 28,848 274 Orleans 1,919 11 Oswego 4,914 42 Otsego 1,671 25 Putnam 6,521 74 Rensselaer 6,874 102 Rockland 31,884 216 Saratoga 9,267 127 Schenectady 8,660 73 Schoharie 897 8 Schuyler 716 2 Seneca 1,232 14 St. Lawrence 3,630 83 Steuben 4,595 35 Suffolk 128,580 1,293 Sullivan 3,841 43 Tioga 2,206 15 Tompkins 2,657 16 Ulster 7,745 103 Warren 2,062 17 Washington 1,502 29 Wayne 3,688 42 Westchester 85,020 600 Wyoming 2,174 39 Yates 826 13

Yesterday, 167 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 33,224. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: