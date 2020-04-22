Stay at home order leads to rise in domestic violence in Plattsburgh

Governor Andrew Cuomo’s stay-at-home order is intended to stop the spread of the coronavirus, but for many, there’s a different kind of danger inside the house. Over the past month, there have been 39 domestic violence calls in the city of Plattsburgh. That’s up from 26 calls this time last year.

“This is the unfortunate side effect it would seem,” said Plattsburgh Police Chief Levi Ritter.

Chief RItter said cases of domestic abuse are up 50% in the Lake City as people remain cooped up. He said the pandemic is challenging a lot of people’s mental health and leading to more violent behavior than usual.

“People are stressed and uncertain times are ahead, people are losing their jobs,” Ritter said. “Gyms and a lot of the outlets people usually have to reduce stress and channel it positively are also closed.”

Mayor Colin Read talked about it during his Monday briefing, saying the city has zero tolerance for such behavior.

“It’s sad and what’s really sad is that the victims of domestic violence have few opportunities to reach out for help right now because everything is shutdown and people are working from home,” Mayor Read said.

New York state has a 24/7 STOP Domestic Violence hotline, 1.888.563.6904

Police say the high capacity of calls doesn’t exceed their capability to help you.

“If you call us, we are going to be there,” Chief Ritter said.