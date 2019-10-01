Vermont officials steal the tactics of a phone scammer for good

BURLINGTON, Vt.- No it wasn’t a scam. Vermont Governor Phil Scott and Attorney General TJ Donovan were working the phones Tuesday in Burlington. They were warning Vermonters of common scams.

“I wanted to warn you of the imposter scam in particular,” Scott told one Vermonter. “It’s very prevalent in Vermont right now.”

“They’ll say your social security number was used in a crime and it will be suspended unless you pay them money right now,” Donovan explained to another.

The duo partnered up with AARP Vermont which hosted this first of its kind event.

“It’s all about education and awareness,” said Greg Marchildon, AARP Vermont Director. “We’re never going to win this thing in the courts.”

A recent survey by AARP found about 10% of Vermonters have been victimized by a phone scam but experts believe that number is low because most don’t report the crime. People who receive direct fraud prevention messages are 50% less likely to fall for a scam.

“Most these scammers are not only not in Vermont, they’re not in our country,” said Donovan. “Enforcement has always been a challenge.”

The AG says his consumer assistance hotline has received hundreds of complaints in recent months from across the state. Most victims say they reacted out of fear due to how legitimate it sounded.

“Bottom line, never give out any personal or financial information to anyone over the phone,” Scott said over the phone.

Donovan encourages anyone to report scamming activity.

“It’s happening to everybody,” he said. “So don’t be embarrassed, don’t be ashamed share your story.”

If you’d like more information from AARP about scams circulating in Vermont and how to avoid them, you can find it here.