Stefanik claims President Biden’s gun control orders are ‘unconstitutional’

Following new executive orders issued by President Joe Biden on Thursday, unveiling actions on guns, a local Congresswoman issued a statement opposing the actions.

New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik released a statement on Thursday afternoon, claiming that President Biden’s executive orders were “unconstitutional.”

Included in the executive orders, President Biden tightened regulations of buyers of “ghost guns,” homemade firearms made from parts and milled with metal-cutting machines, and also published “red flag” legislation for states to adopt.

Additionally on Thursday, Biden also nominated Former Federal Agent and Giffords Advisor David Chipman to be director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

