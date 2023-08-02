Plattsburgh, NY – A major employer is pulling out of the region causing a massive blow to hundreds of North Country families on Tuesday.

The Department of Labor sent out a notice announcing that SterRx was shutting down its Plattsburgh operations.

The pharmaceutical company employs 161 people at two sites in the city, and both locations are scheduled to close on October 24th.

“My heart, and the town of Plattsburgh is thinking of the employees that are impacted. We will continue to work in partnership with the Chamber of Commerce and leadership locally to see that there is a strong future ahead for those employees and others in a variety of ways. It certainly is concerning, but resiliency overall in the North Country is a trait that we all have,” said Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman.

We reached out to sterrx for a comment – but our call has not yet been returned.