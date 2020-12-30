Stewart’s Shops offering free hot coffee on New Year’s Eve

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stewart’s Shops is offering patrons a free cup of hot coffee New Year’s Eve from 6 p.m. until close at all locations.
Stewarts says the cup of coffee can be any size or flavor including the following:
- House blend
- Decaf
- Richer roast
- French Vanilla
- Hazelnut
- Maple French Toast
- Blueberry Crumble
- Pumpkin Spice (for a limited time)
- Holiday Spice (for a limited time)
Tea and hot chocolate are also included.
Last year Stewart’ Shops reportedly gave around 15,000 cups out to customers on New Year’s Eve.