Enosburg, VT – On December 22, 2023, police say 64-year-old Ray Kittel of Enosburg had an antique sign stolen from the side of his property. The incident occurred on West Berkshire Road around 5:30 p.m.
44-year-old Travis Barbour of Newark, is accused of stealing the sign that had been in Kittel’s family for over 30 years. The “Flying A Service” sign was found in New Hampshire at an antique store.
