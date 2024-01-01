Enosburg, VT – On December 22, 2023, police say 64-year-old Ray Kittel of Enosburg had an antique sign stolen from the side of his property. The incident occurred on West Berkshire Road around 5:30 p.m.



44-year-old Travis Barbour of Newark, is accused of stealing the sign that had been in Kittel’s family for over 30 years. The “Flying A Service” sign was found in New Hampshire at an antique store.

Sign stolen from Ray Kittel, 64, and eventually returned.



The antique store’s owner advised police that Barbour had sold him the sign. It was returned to the victim but sustained damage after being removed from the building it was on. Barbour was arrested a week later on the 29 and given a citation to appear in court on January 30.