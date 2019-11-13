Storm cleanup from inside a VTrans plow

It was all hands on deck for the Vermont Agency of Transportation Tuesday as its fleet of plow trucks set out around the state to tackle the first significant snowfall of the season.

“I was here for work at 10:45 last night,” said Jody Bailey, a driver for V-Trans.

Baily has been driving for VTrans for the past 5 years. Along his 16 hour shift, he was tasked with clearing Route 2 in Williston to Bolton Flats.

“The conditions have been challenging, they go from snow to freezing rain to sleet,” Bailey said. “They change constantly so it’s always a challenge to pay attention and beware of what’s going on.”

Bailey said treating the roads was the most difficult overnight when the snow was falling the hardest. He says visibility became an issue and it was tough to distinguish the lines on the road. As far as other drivers, Bailey said they were respectful. With the strong likelihood of more winter storms ahead this season, he wants to remind drivers to yield to the snow plows.

“We’re out trying to do a job, trying to make it safe for them,” Bailey said. “I would much rather have people take the time to slow down and give us the room to make the roads safer for them so they can get home to their families and I can get home to my family.”

Even though the hours are long and the job can be taxing, Bailey said it’s all worth it to keep the roads as safe as possible for Vermonters.

“Being able to participate and give back to my community is what makes me happy,” he said. “I love my job.”

This time of year, respecting parking bans is essential to ensuring that plow drivers can do their jobs uninterrupted.