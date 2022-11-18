The Stowe Mountain Ski Resort is getting ready to open its mountain to the public for its 46th season on Saturday, November 18.

“It’s snow that always gets the blood pumping and gets everybody excited,” says Stowe Mountain Resort spokesperson Adam White.

According to White, the warm weather over the past few weeks only slightly delayed the opening of the resort.

“We were waiting for the weather to turn and it finally did,” White says. “We only needed to delay the opening one day. We were originally going to open on [Friday] but instead we’re going to open Saturday. Those 24 hours will make a big difference now that these temperatures are here and we can make this snow.”

Much of the snow at the resort came from this past week through snowmaking and the recent snowfall.

“You can’t make snow unless the temperature is below freezing,” White says. “And even then, it has to get down a little colder to efficiently make snow. Once the window opened up, our crews were ready to get to work on it. They were able to get the guns going and make enough snow to have really good conditions for opening day.”

The four runner quad will be open top to bottom for intermediate skiing. The beginning terrain at Spruce will be open as well.

“Amazing conditions, we’re really psyched and super excited to be skiing on top of Mount Mansfield,” says the resort’s General Manager Bobby Murphy.

The opening date for the ski resort is the earliest since 2018.

The General Manager says ski resorts across the Green Mountain State have dealt with staffing issues over the past several years.

“It has been tough in the past,” Murphy says. “We are focused on operational excellence. This year, we are fully staffed.”

Murphy says additional food and beverage outlets will open up this ski season.

The resort has added a new chairlift this season — the Sunrise Six Pack. The lift replaces the Mountain Triple.

The Sunrise Six Pack is the first six-person lift at the resort.

“We’ve always had issues with getting people to the intermediate terrain that is found halfway up the mountain,” says project coordinator Nick Chegwidden. “The idea is that with this lift, we will give our intermediates access to that great terrain mid mountain.”

The project coordinator also expects the new lift to lessen traffic at other lifts.

The resort is rolling out new parking policies this year that will go into effect on December 2.

The main base lodge will require drivers to pay on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and holidays for parking. Payments will be made at kiosks and through an online app.

White says the new policies are designed to make the roads less congested.

“We want to create a smooth experience getting here for everybody,” White says. “Everyone can get here faster and smoother.”

White adds parking will remain free at the Cross Country Center and the Toll House base areas with free shuttles.

Those including ABC 22’s/Fox 44’s Sam Israel are looking forward to the start of ski season with resorts soon opening all across the Green Mountain State.