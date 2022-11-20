Stowe Mountain Resort kicked off its skiing season this weekend, and those that hit the slopes say they’re glad to be back.

“Grab your board, get your skis…winter is here,” said Chris Dickson, a Rhode Island resident that has come to five straight Stowe opening weekends.

While excitement was high, some say conditions were a little shaky to start.

“We got here at probably nine,” Jacob Tanner, a Connecticut resident, said. “We got up to the top, and it was pretty choppy, kind of icy.”

However, as Sunday wore on, more powder made for a much smoother maneuver down the mountain.

“Right now, it was actually pretty nice,” Tanner said. “Kind of packed powder. Little icy, still a little choppy but good time.”

Some skiers directed their focus off the slopes, as starting December 2, the resort is introducing new parking policies. Drivers will now have to pay $30 on weekends and holidays for parking at the Main Base Lodge.

Adam White, a spokesman for the resort, said a shortage of parking and increasing traffic have long been problems at Stowe Mountain.

“We want to create a smooth experience getting here for everybody,” White says. “Everyone can get here faster and smoother.”

The new policies included several $450 parking passes, that don’t guarantee a spot, that sold out shortly after being released. The release caused growing frustration for long-time Stowe Mountain goers.

Dickson, who made his way down from Rhode Island for the fifth straight opening weekend, was one of those frustrated by the changes.

“I was a little hesitant to come because of that, but I saw they weren’t charging until December so I was like ‘sure I’ll come anyway’,” he said.

While frustration is there, those that skied and snowboarded on Sunday wanted to take advantage of their last chance at free parking.

“This week it’s great because they aren’t charging for parking…so we’ll take it as a win,” Emily Ryan, a Stowe resident who has skied at the resort for 20 years, said.

Officials at the resort said the turnout for the weekend was a little less than expected, and reservations for rentals have been slow to start the year. However, they expect business to pick up in the coming weeks.