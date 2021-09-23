Stowe Mountain to require masks indoors under Vail Resorts policy

Snowboarders come down the mountain at Stowe Mountain Resort on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in Stowe, Vt.(AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)

Vail Resorts, which owns Stowe Mountain Resort, and number of other ski areas across the region, will require that visitors be masked when indoors during the upcoming ski season.

In an email this week to season pass holders, Vail Resorts announced that people ages 12 and over will be required to show proof of vaccination when eating at restaurants at the resorts. All Vail Resorts employees will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Unlike last year skiers will not have to make reservations ahead of time and lifts and gondolas will operate at normal capacity.