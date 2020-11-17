Norwich University offering college scholarships for best outdoor classroom designs

Norwich University’s School of Architecture + Art has launched a competition for high school students to design an outdoor classroom with thousands of scholarship dollars as prizes.

The competition launched on November 4 and is open to all high school students around the globe.

“We are asking students to submit, in a variety of ways, we wanted this to be really inclusive in terms of the submission requirements so we have asked students to put together a brief piece of writing explaining their ideas and then also include four images so they could be drawings or sketches. You could make a digital model, you could build a model by hand. You can really get creative on how you want to talk about your design,” said Associate Director and Professor School of Architecture + Art Norwich University, Toyla Stonorov.

The submission deadline is December 13th and students may enter the competition individually or in teams, with up to four members.

“The perimeters of the outdoor classroom are we are asking students to think about an outdoor classroom for ten people so one teacher and nine students and you should provide space for social distancing and should provide some kind of cover for the roof so people don’t get wet,” said Stonorov.

All entries will receive feedback from Norwich University faculty, who will also provide advice and guidance to registered competitors.

A completed submission will earn an individual or each individual in a team, a Norwich scholarship of $500 per year, for four years and totaling up to $2,000.

The first-place winner will earn a Norwich University scholarship of $2,000 per year for four years.

“Everyone should apply, so it’s a great way for us to highlight the really creative thinking of high school students and also to provide scholarship funds for students as well,” said Stonorov.

The School of Architecture + Art teaches that architecture is about solving problems for people through the composition of light, space and material. It’s about embracing the way space can be sculpted to improve how we live.