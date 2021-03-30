Students, faculty, and community members call for UVM president to step down

Students, faculty, alum, and community members continue to call for UVM President Suresh Garimella to step down.

“All of this is a strategic and blatant corporate tactic initiated by the UVM president,” said UVM professor Meaghan Emery.

As the university proposes cuts to more than 30 majors, including 3 entire departments, in addition to laying off 3 senior lecturers, the campus community is fighting back.

For one UVM professor, the fight hasn’t come without what she calls threats from top administrators to silence her and other faculty.

“I was threatened with suspension of my UVM email which would make it impossible for me to do my job within a pandemic,” said Nancy Welch, professor of English at UVM.

Welch said this came after she shared the word about a petition calling for Garimella’s resignation. Students also expressed concern during a press conference Monday, over recent suspension protocol around COVID-19 violations, calling them extreme and unfair.

“A slap on the wrist for some and a life sentence for others is not an equitable way to run a university discipline system,” said Chrysanthemum Harrell, senior UVM

Another student says she can no longer confidently recommend the university to prospective classmates.

“I tell these students to look elsewhere if they don’t want to live in fear that their programs might be gone, said Cameron Bauserman, masters student. “I tell them this is a place that loves to use BIPOC in their marketing material but but their students don’t matter much outside of glossy pictures.”

Other complaints include the school’s budget practices. Critics say school priorities have taken a back seat, while executive pay has increased. UVM also plans to close its campus children’s school, a childcare resource at the college.