Study: Vermont may be the safest state to spend Thanksgiving

NEW YORK (WWTI) — To minimize the spread of the coronavirus, health officials across the country are urging Americans to swap the traditional Thanksgiving celebration for smaller gatherings, virtual dinners or video calls.

Not all states are created equal when it comes to risk, however. A recent study by WalletHub, “Safest States to Spend Thanksgiving,” examined 10 metrics, including COVID-19 regulations and precautions, infection rates, fatalities and other general safety factors, to rank the 50 states from the safest to the most dangerous place to spend the holiday.

Coming out on top is Vermont, followed by Maine, New Hampshire and New York. South Dakota is considered the most dangerous

For the full findings from the study visit the WalletHub website.