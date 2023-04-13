We’re beginning the day with a few clouds, dry weather, and temperatures in the 40s/50s. Mostly sunny skies will break out through the mid to late morning hours and will likely carry over into the afternoon. Make sure to grab the shades before heading out the door today.

Highs will achieve the upper 70s to middle 80s this afternoon. Records could possibly be broken in places like Massena, Montpelier, Burlington, and Plattsburgh. Accompanying the summer-like warmth will be an abundance of sunshine and breezy southwest to west winds.

Friday, a cold front sinks south for the morning giving way to a wind shift through the afternoon. Temperatures will not be as warm as today across the North Country because of the cooler breezes. However, those winds will have a lesser influence on southern Vermont and the Upper Valley where temps will rise back to near 80 degrees.