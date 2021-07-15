Summer travel at Burlington International nearly back to pre-pandemic numbers

The return of summer travel is met with enthusiasm from frequent flyers at Burlington international who have been itching to get back to traveling.

“It’s actually very exciting, I love to travel” Stephanie, a passenger, said. “So I was really down because I couldn’t get out like I wanted to during the pandemic. So now that things are opening back up again, I’m just excited for things to get back to normal”

Stephanie is heading to Vegas, with Italy as the final stop. It’s her first trip in more than a year. Passengers still need to wear masks throughout the airport and transportation security officers will be taking precautionary measures too.

“You’ll have to pull your mask down for a second so that they can verify that’s who you are,” said Dan Velez. “We have our computed topography 3D x-ray machines which allows our TSO’s to look at carry on bags as they go through. They can rotate it and it allows for less touching.”

TSA spokesperson Dan Velez reminds travelers to also double check their bags for weapons and sharp objects. He says agents are screening 2 million people across the country each day and firearms are a consistent problem. At the peak of the pandemic, only 300 people would pass through security at BTV most days, yielding quick lines. Now, it’s more important to get to the airport 2 hours early with the influx of passengers.

“We’re excited to report that we did and are are exceeding those 2020 numbers and approaching the 2019 pre-pandemic numbers,” said Nic Longo, deputy director of aviation. “When we start offering these additional flights– Boston, Dallas-fortworth, and Miami coming in the fall, we’re gonna see a really quick recovery on all of this.”