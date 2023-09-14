Good Thursday morning, friends. It’s a cool start to our day with temperatures in the 40s/50s alongside patchy, dense fog and partly cloudy skies. Make sure to take it easy during your morning drive as there will be some reductions in visibility here and there. Otherwise, it’s a dry start to our Thursday.

The afternoon will feature a mix of sun and clouds, very low humidity, and highs only in the upper 60s to near 70. It will be a cool, crisp, and bright day all around. Overnight, skies continue to clear as high pressure builds in from the northwest. Clear skies, dry weather, and light winds means readings in the 30s across the Adirondacks Friday morning with 40s/50s elsewhere.

We’ll make it back close to 70 for Friday with mostly sunny skies and continued beautiful weather. The end of the week will feature some of the best, near seasonable weather we have experienced in quite some time so be sure to enjoy it!

Overnight into Saturday, Hurricane Lee will make its closest approach to the New England coast with indirect impacts still expected from the North Country to the Upper Valley. We’re primarily looking at mid to high clouds Saturday, wind gusts up to 40 mph, and isolated showers (mainly in far eastern New Hampshire) all before Lee exits Sunday morning. For more about how our weekend forecast will be impacted, make sure to check out our latest tropical update.