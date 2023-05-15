Temperatures are hovering in the 30s/40s this morning alongside mostly clear skies and patchy frost. Make sure you’re sporting an extra layer out the door to start the day as temps will be slow to rise through the morning hours.

Our afternoon will feature partly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. West-southwest winds will gust upwards of 20 mph from time to time, but at least it’s not a chilly breeze as it was over the weekend. Overnight, increasing clouds ahead of a cold front will lead to isolated showers in southern Quebec by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will turn wetter and colder as that boundary slides south. Temperatures will top out near 70 degrees early in the day before dipping back into the mid 50s by sunset. The most persistent, scattered shower activity will reside across southern Quebec, the North Country, Champlain Valley, the Northeast Kingdom, and northern New Hampshire. That’s where rainfall totals will pan out anywhere between a 0.25″ to 0.5″+. The farther south you are, the less rain you will experience.