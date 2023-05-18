We’re waking up to a hefty frost and/or hard freeze from the North Country, to the Upper Valley, and down to southern Vermont. Temperatures have plummeted into the teens in the Adirondacks with 20s/30s elsewhere. Bundling up with the warm winter gear before getting on your way would be a good idea.

Temperatures will make it back into the low 60s this afternoon alongside just a few fair weather clouds and light south winds; much milder than yesterday! Overnight, skies remain clear and mild breezes stick around. Lows will sink into the 40s by Friday morning.

Friday afternoon will feature breezy south winds, partly cloudy skies, and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. The sunshine will be a bit hazy as Canadian wildfire smoke works back into the upper levels of the atmosphere; no air quality concerns.