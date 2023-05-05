Low pressure is moving out and high pressure is about to slide in, just in time for the upcoming weekend. Temps are in the 40s this morning alongside mostly cloudy skies and some patchy fog.

Our afternoon will feature decreasing clouds, a stray shower chance in southern Vermont, and highs near 60 degrees. Continued clearing skies will give way to good glimpses of the full Flower Moon that will be on display overnight. Temps will dip into the low 40s.

As for the weekend, we’ll find ourselves enjoying almost full sunshine for Saturday and just a few extra clouds for Sunday. The extra clouds Sunday may be accompanied by a stray mountain shower. Otherwise, highs will manage the upper 60s to low 70s on what will be gorgeous days to get outside. Enjoy and make it a wonderful weekend!