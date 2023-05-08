An area of low pressure continues to swing to the east and out to sea this morning. Behind it, we’re finding some light northerly breezes and temperatures in the 40/50s. There are patches of dense fog to contend with for the morning drive, but it should not last long before the sunshine returns.

Our afternoon will consist of mostly sunny skies, breezy north winds, and highs in the lower to middle 60s. Overnight, skies remain clear with patchy fog developing late. Lows will land in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly sunny skies make a comeback as another system misses us to our south. There may be some extra cloudiness in southern Vermont to start the day, but we all return bright spots to the forecast by the afternoon. Highs will achieve the mid 60s.