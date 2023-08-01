Good Tuesday morning, friends! Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s this morning alongside patchy, dense fog and partly cloudy skies. Light north winds are accompanying are fairly quiet start to the day.

Our afternoon will showcase partly cloudy to partly sunny skies with a stray shower chance by the mid to late afternoon. Highs will achieve the upper 60s to low 70s. Overnight, skies clear out and patchy fog develops late. Lows will land in the mid 50s.

Wednesday, high pressure builds in across New England with loads of sunshine and dry weather. Temperatures will top out in the middle to upper 70s. Overnight, temperatures will level off near 60 with increasing clouds toward daybreak.