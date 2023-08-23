Good Wednesday morning, friends! It’s a beautiful start to the day with temperatures in the 50s alongside partly to mostly sunny skies and light, patchy fog.

Temperatures will rebound into the upper 70s for the afternoon as sunshine and blue skies return for a second straight day. There’s a very small chance for a mountain sprinkle in the central/southern Adirondacks, but it’s altogether a mostly dry day that leads to a quiet overnight. Lows will land in the upper 50s.

Thursday, increasing clouds are likely with highs resurfacing into the lower to middle 70s. A few showers are possible after lunchtime, but the far better chance for more scattered showers arrives later in the evening through Friday morning. Some leftover showers are possible Friday afternoon, as well. Rainfall totals will average 0.25″ to 0.75″ through the end of the week.