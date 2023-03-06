Temperatures are in the 20s to low 30s this morning alongside mostly clear skies and a brisk northerly wind of 5-15 mph. Wind chill values are in the teens to low 20s and that’s what you should be dressing for this morning.

Our afternoon will consist of more sunshine, breezy north winds gusting up to 30+ mph, and crisp wind chills. Real feel temperatures will land in the teens to middle 20s from time to time today, so be sure you’re bundled up in your warm winter gear for any outdoor plans.

Tuesday, temperatures will rebound into the low 30s with continued breezy north-northwest winds but this time around we’ll throw in some scattered snow showers.

Those snow showers are most likely in the mountains, but a quick trace can’t be ruled out for the valleys. Nevertheless, the mountains will add up the most with 2-4″ in the northern Adirondacks, Greens, and Whites by Wednesday afternoon.