Good Monday morning, friends! We’re kicking off the new week with a bout of dense morning fog. Make sure you have the low beams on and maybe a light jacket on standby. Temps are in the 50s this morning alongside that fog and partly cloudy skies.

More sunshine is anticipated for the afternoon with high thin clouds working in later today. Highs will manage the upper 70s to near 80 degrees with south breezes of 5-10 mph. A late day sprinkle or shower cannot be ruled out especially after sunset. The chance for an isolated shower will remain in the forecast overnight as lows dip into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Tuesday, partly cloudy skies get set to return with highs in the middle to upper 70s. There’s another slight chance for a pop up shower or downpour Tuesday afternoon. The better chance for more widespread rain will arrive overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning with the next substantial system.