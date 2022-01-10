NEW YORK (WWTI) — Ten more COVID-19 test sites will open on SUNY campuses this week.

Governor Kathy Hochul stressed the importance of utilizing state resources as coronavirus cases surge.

“We are not defenseless as we fight the winter surge: vaccines, boosters, and testing can help us slow the spread and protect our loved ones,” Governor Hochul said. “We are utilizing every possible State resource to keep New Yorkers safe and protect our fragile health care system.”

The following sites will open Tuesday for appointment-based and walk-in COVID-19 testing, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The following sites will open Thursday:

Each site will accommodate about 225 appointments and up to 50 walk-ins per day. More information about the sites can be found here.