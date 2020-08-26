SUNY Plattsburgh implements pooled surveillance testing as classes begin

Plattsburgh, NY – With classes starting up, SUNY Plattsburgh implements many new procedures including mandating face covering in buildings, self screening as well as a new protocol: pool surveillance testing.

Pool surveillance testing is a method where numerous samples can be run as part of one test. This approach was developed and validated by Upstate Medical’s laboratory using saliva samples, pooled in batch samples as small as 10 and as large as 25

“As SUNY Plattsburgh resumes in-person classes this week, it is crucial that we have the most advanced and aggressive testing program at our disposal in place,” the chancellor said. “By launching pooled surveillance testing, we can run up to 25 samples as part of one test, giving SUNY Plattsburgh the ability to identify, trace, isolate, and treat cases much faster and ensure the safety of our students — which is always our number one priority.”







Pool surveillance testing will allow the school to closely monitor cases on campus throughout the rest of the semester.

This particular test allows for 10 to 25 people to be screened in one test. The test can also be done using saliva instead of swabs inserted through the patients nose.

The samples are then combined and tested. A negative test means people in that batch are presumed to be coronavirus-free, A positive test means each person in that pool will need to be individually tested.

This allows testing samples to be collected at a large scale and in a shorter period of time than individual testing, reducing the amount of tests needed and enhances the turn-around time for testing results.

With SUNY Plattsburgh starting classes, the administration has implemented new protocols in order to reduce risk to it’s faculty, staff and students. Along with the pool surveillance testing, students, faculty and staff are required to wear face coverings in classrooms, elevators, lecture halls, common spaces, studios and labs whenever there is more than one person in that space. Students, faculty and staff are also required to self screen daily.