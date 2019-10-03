SUNY Plattsburgh Investigator designs a patch for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

PLATTSBURGH, NY- October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Investigator Seth Silver with SUNY Plattsburgh University Police designed a patch to help spread awareness across the state.

Silver said that last year the university police participated in No Shave November, which raises awareness for prostate cancer. This year, he also wanted to do something for breast cancer.

“We can do something simple like change a patch for a month, we can generate a lot of good conversations and we can generate a lot of good out of something that is a really small token,” said Silver.

Investigator Silver has been collecting patches since the beginning of his career. It is one of his hobbies.

“Since I collect patches I thought maybe we could get into a fundraiser that involved both a hobby of mine and doing some good, said Silver. “So, I got in touch with the Pink Patch Project out of California and came up with a design for our agency.”

The Pink Patch Project is a public awareness campaign that brings attention to the fight against breast cancer. According to breast cancer.org, 1 in 8 women will have breast cancer in the U.S. Silver wanted to bring the campaign to university police officers across the state.

For the whole month of October officers are taking off their regular patch that they normally wear and replacing it with a pink one. Shortly after the beginning of October, university police officers across the state are wearing the pink patches.

“Different officers across the state at different SUNY’s are wearing this patch as well, so it’s actually turning into a pretty cool project.”

Silver said the project turned into something a lot bigger than he thought. He said he was almost out of the patches and had to order more because of the high demand.

Other Officers say they are happy to show their support.

“I think it’s an honor to be able to do it for anybody who is fighting cancer, for all of our survivors and for anybody we’ve lost,” said Officer Erich Pflanz.

Seth Silver paid for the patches out of his own pocket. They are available to the public online or at SUNY Plattsburg. Patches can be bought for $10 and all proceed will go to breast cancer facilities/people locally.