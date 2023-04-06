Plattsburgh, NY – A group of individuals from the northern region congregated at SUNY Plattsburgh to paint the campus teal in honor of sexual assault victims and to introduce fresh initiatives aimed at addressing the problem.

“We have to actively do things to prevent this issue,” said Dr. Allison Heard, the Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at SUNY Plattsburgh.

SUNY Plattsburgh hosted “Teal the Quad” on Tuesday, a campus gathering that brought together students, faculty, and locals to wrap the trees of Amitie Plaza in teal, symbolizing the remembrance of sexual assault victims.

The event was also an announcement for SUNY Plattsburgh’s new partnership with BHSN that includes a new resource with the university.

Effective next week, the school will have a designated sexual assault prevention officer from BHSN, who students and faculty can reach out to. This new measure is aimed at creating a safer campus environment.

“By bringing our services to campus, we’re making it easy access for all students at SUNY Plattsburgh, as well as the community. We’re going to be here every Monday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.,” said Community Organizer of BHSN, Brianna Reeves.

One SUNY Plattsburgh student is already excited for this new resource. “Having that as in, someone can come into an office and someone can actually see somebody somewhere. It feels like their presence is there for me,” said Deasha Gilmore.

In attendance was Assemblyman Billy Jones who hopes that more government support can go into these organizations and programs that prevent sexual assault.

“I would say the biggest thing we can do is help fund these organizations from a government standpoint,” said Jones.

The university is also hoping that fraternities and sororities can expand their resources in preventing sexual assault.

“Complicity is silence, and if we stay silent about it nothing gets done. What I would like to do is basically shut down all the noise. Get together on these common issues that we have,” said Interfraternity Council Member Antonio Romano.

“Just letting your (greek life) officers know that there is someone that is going to be on campus for victims to go to,” said President of Theta Alpha Lambda Fembe Okole.

This is expected to simplify the process for members of the campus community to have their voices heard.

“Having these partner organizations on campus weekly alleviates concerns that students have about access to transportation or getting out in the community to find those resources and now those resources will actually be on campus,” said Heard.