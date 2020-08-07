SUNY Plattsburgh President weighs in on reopening

In just two weeks students will be returning to the campus of SUNY Plattsburgh. President Alexander Enyedi says this semester will be like no other.

“This fall is going to be different from any other fall on this campus. And it’s different because we are approaching this from a place of safety and health, and protecting the safety of students, the health of students, the safety of the staff, and certainly the health and the safety of our faculty.”

The school has introduced the ‘cardinal pledge’ to remind all students and staff to follow social distancing procedures in and around both educational and living areas. They have also amended the student code of conduct to reflect the importance of these measures.

“It’s actually a written policy that all of our constituents on campus are required to follow, so employees, all staff and students will be required to have a face mask on when they are in campus buildings.”

The pledge also includes a promise to frequent handwashing, avoiding large parties, and to stay home when feeling sick. Enyedi adds that if an outbreak were to occur, the school is more than prepared to make that virtual transition happen again.



There’s only two scenarios, one is that we would remain one hundred percent remote, and our planning for the last four months has been, that really is the default situation, so should conditions change within the state should we have a decision with respect to if there is a large number of cases or an outbreak, we’re prepared to go online.”

And to those students wondering if the money is worth the online class, Dr. Enyedi says the faculty has been working hard through the summer to ensure the best experience.

“The online or the distance modality is going to be at par to the in classroom experience.”



President Enyedi says he’s excited to see the students return to campus, but above all he’s ready to ensure their safety, and the safety of the faculty members at SUNY Plattsburgh.