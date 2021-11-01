SUNY Plattsburgh releases dash-cam video of arrest involving black student

SUNY Plattsburgh released more than an hours worth of dash-cam video, showing an arrest made by University Police on October 21st. The dash-cam release comes after a snippet of the arrest circulated online, creating some backlash toward officers.

It was on October 21st police spotted a driver on Rugar Street operating without its headlights.

“It’s not a big deal,” the officer can be heard saying. “I just want to make sure they’re working.”

The union representing campus police reiterated its stance Monday, saying the officer was hoping to create a positive interaction with the student. The student who was arrested and a passenger were both black.

“You gonna write her?” a second officer asked.

“Nope not worth it,” the officer said. “Hopefully this will be the one interaction with police that she has that will change her mind about cops.”

Oofficers soon learned the car’s registration was suspended, due to lack of insurance, and the inspection sticker was faulty, leading the officers to tow the car and take the plates.

Video shows nearly 20 minutes of back and forth– the student attempting to walk away from the stop and continue a phone call.

In a letter to students, President Alexander Enyedi said he’s had the opportunity to meet with students and faculty. He says the conversations have been constructive and are an important part of our steps forward as a campus.